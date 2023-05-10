Wednesday Morning Links

Morning, all!

The Rangers have scored all of 2 runs so far in the series against Seattle but still have a chance to take 2 out of 3 today.

In “looking at the bright side of things,” while Jacob deGrom has been injured frequently (as expected) he has still racked up 1.9 WAR, good for 9th in the league, and the Rangers are 6-0 in his starts.

Regardless, he’s still unlikely to return from the IL for two to three more weeks.

With Travis Jankowski going on the IL the Rangers have brought up catcher Sam Huff to replace him, though with Corey Seager soon to return Huff isn’t likely to be up for long.

Bruce Bochy says that he is determined to find ways to get playing time for Ezequiel Duran once Corey Seager returns.

Evan Carter has bumped up 11 spots in the latest Baseball America rankings, bringing him within spitting distance of being one of the best 10 prospects in baseball.