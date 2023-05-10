Texas Rangers lineup for May 10, 2023 against the Seattle Mariners: starting pitchers are Dane Dunning for the Rangers and Luis Castillo for the Mariners.

Texas tries to get their bats going this afternoon after scoring two runs the past two days. Unfortunately, they will be trying to do that against Luis Castillo, who is good.

The lineup:

Semien — 2B

Grossman — LF

Lowe — 1B

Garcia — RF

Jung — 3B

Heim — C

Duran — SS

Taveras — CF

Smith — DH

2:40 p.m. Central start time. The Mariners are -190 favorites.