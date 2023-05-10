Minor league update for 5/10/23

Joseph Montalvo three four scoreless innings for the Ducks, striking out five and walking four.

Danyer Cueva had two hits, a walk and a stolen base. Tucker Mitchell had a double and a walk. Gleider Figuereo and Cam Cauley had a hit apiece.

Down East box score: https://www.milb.com/gameday/shorebirds-vs-wood-ducks/2023/05/10/728075#game_state=final,lock_state=final,game_tab=box,game=728075

Hickory starter Mitch Bratt allowed three runs in four innings, with two homers allowed and three Ks. Michael Brewer allowed a run in an inning of work.

Daniel Mateo homered. Cody Freeman doubled.

Hickory box score: https://www.milb.com/gameday/crawdads-vs-hot-rods/2023/05/10/727484#game_state=final,lock_state=final,game_tab=box,game=727484

Frisco starter Ryan Garcia got rocked, allowing eight runs on seven hits (including a pair of bombs) in 2.2 IP, walking two and striking out four.

Thomas Saggese was 4 for 6 with a double and a homer. Chris Seise had a pair of hits and a stolen base.

Frisco box score: https://www.milb.com/gameday/wind-surge-vs-roughriders/2023/05/10/729138#game_state=live,lock_state=final,game_tab=box,game=729138

Round Rock has a night game so we will update with that this evening.