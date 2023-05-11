New BA mock draft has Rangers going college bat

Baseball America has a new mock draft out, and with the #4 pick, they have the Texas Rangers going with University of Florida outfielder Wyatt Langford.

BA says that Langford would be a 1/1 candidate in many years, and a month ago included Langford in a piece about possible 1/1 candidates this year. As we have discussed, the draft has several players in a top tier and so the Rangers should be in good shape as far as who they have available to them regardless of how the first three picks go.

Langford wasn’t on BA’s top 500 draft board for 2020 (and wasn’t selected in the five round truncated COVID draft), and barely played for Florida as a freshman. He busted out as a sophomore, though, and has had a strong junior season as well, slashing .399/.538/.784. He profiles as a power hitting corner outfielder in the pros.