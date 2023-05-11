Thursday Morning Links

Morning, all!

Jeff Wilson observes that the Rangers just won their first road series in Seattle since 2019, a month after they won their first road series in Houston since 2018.

Corey Seager starts a rehab assignment in Frisco today and could return to the Ranger lineup as early as Monday.

Nathaniel Lowe says that this west coast series is serving as notice to the AL West that the Rangers are legit.

Jon Gray credited Nathan Eovaldi with helping him break out of his doldrums by offering suggestions on weight distribution during one of his bullpen sessions.

Ezequiel Duran and Jose Leclerc owe their baseball careers to their moms.