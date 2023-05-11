King returns, Kennedy DFA’d

The Texas Rangers have recalled lefthanded relief pitcher John King from AAA Round Rock. To make room for King on the active roster, the Rangers have designated righthanded reliever Ian Kennedy for assignment. The 40 man roster now stands at 39.

In addition, Corey Seager has officially been sent to Frisco to begin a rehab assignment.

King has spent the entire 2023 season with Round Rock, where he has put up a 2.08 ERA in 17.1 IP over nine games, with 11 Ks and 5 walks. King had a solid year in the bullpen in 2021 for the Rangers prior to his being sidelined due to needing surgery for Thoracic Outlet Syndrome. He had a shaky 2022 season that saw him shuttle between the majors and AAA. When on, King is a guy who gets a ton of ground balls, throws strikes and can give you multiple innings out of the pen.

Kennedy has been used primarily in a mop-up role of late. While he was good for Texas in 2021 prior to being traded to the Philadelphia Phillies along with Kyle Gibson, he wasn’t good for Philadelphia after the trade, and wasn’t good for Arizona last year. I was surprised he made the team out of camp, and the Rangers now appear ready to move on from him.

Meanwhile, as expected, Corey Seager is starting a rehab assignment tonight with Frisco. It sounds like the plan is for him to get three at bats at DH, and then go from there. I thought he might be activated this weekend, but it sounds like he’s looking at a return early next week.