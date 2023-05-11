Game 37 Game Day Thread - Texas Rangers @ Oakland Athletics

Texas Rangers @ Oakland Athletics
Thursday, May 11, 2023, 8:40 PM CT (105.3 The Fan / BS Southwest)
Oakland Coliseum
RHP Nathan Eovaldi vs. RHP Luis Medina
Today's Lineups
|RANGERS
|ATHLETICS
|Marcus Semien - 2B
|Esteury Ruiz - CF
|Robbie Grossman - LF
|Ryan Noda - 1B
|Nathaniel Lowe - 1B
|Brent Rooker - DH
|Adolis Garcia - RF
|JJ Bleday - RF
|Josh Jung - 3B
|Shea Langeliers - C
|Jonah Heim - C
|Jace Peterson - 3B
|Ezequiel Duran - SS
|Jordan Diaz - 2B
|Leody Taveras - CF
|Tony Kemp - LF
|Josh Smith - DH
|Nick Allen - SS
|Nathan Eovaldi - RHP
|Luis Medina - RHP
Go Rangers!
Loading comments...