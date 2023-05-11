 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Game 37 Game Day Thread - Texas Rangers @ Oakland Athletics

Yo is it still O.co?

By ghostofErikThompson
Texas Rangers v Seattle Mariners Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Texas Rangers @ Oakland Athletics

Thursday, May 11, 2023, 8:40 PM CT (105.3 The Fan / BS Southwest)

Oakland Coliseum

RHP Nathan Eovaldi vs. RHP Luis Medina

Today's Lineups

RANGERS ATHLETICS
Marcus Semien - 2B Esteury Ruiz - CF
Robbie Grossman - LF Ryan Noda - 1B
Nathaniel Lowe - 1B Brent Rooker - DH
Adolis Garcia - RF JJ Bleday - RF
Josh Jung - 3B Shea Langeliers - C
Jonah Heim - C Jace Peterson - 3B
Ezequiel Duran - SS Jordan Diaz - 2B
Leody Taveras - CF Tony Kemp - LF
Josh Smith - DH Nick Allen - SS
Nathan Eovaldi - RHP Luis Medina - RHP

Go Rangers!

