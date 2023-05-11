23-14 - Eovaldi eviscerates A’s in 4-0 series-opening victory

The Texas Rangers scored four runs while the Oakland Athletics failed to score.

Imagine enjoying the news that the Rangers had inked Jacob deGrom and he wasn’t even the best pitcher that they signed over the same winter.

Nathan Eovaldi has turned it up to a different level than I think anyone was expecting from him and tonight showcased that dominance. Entering the game on April 29, the Alvin, TX righty had never tossed a 9-inning complete game shutout. He was an out away in the ninth from making it two in less than two weeks.

Eovaldi ran his scoreless inning streak to 28 2⁄ 3 with 8 2⁄ 3 innings of shutout baseball, this time against the downtrodden A’s. Eovaldi’s line included three hits with one walk and a season and career high 12 strikeouts, leaving an out away from the shutout after his lone walk on his 113th pitch.

The bats, meanwhile, actually had a bit of trouble with Oakland spot starter Luis Medina as they failed to reach base one time through the lineup and didn’t score until the top of the 5th. Eventually Texas added two more in the 6th and a final insurance run in the 7th for the 4-0 final score.

The win puts the Rangers nine games over .500, which is a season high. So too is the 3 1⁄ 2 game lead in the American League West.

Player of the Game: Eovaldi’s night dropped his ERA to 2.70 on the year and the 2.2 fWAR that he’s produced so far leads the American League and is second only behind Arizona’s Zac Gallen in the big leagues.

Up Next: The Rangers and A’s are back at it tomorrow with LHP Martin Perez looking to bounce back from a subpar outing last time out against LHP Ken Waldichuk for Oakland.

The Friday evening first pitch from Oakland Coliseum is scheduled for 8:40 pm CT and can be viewed via BS Southwest.