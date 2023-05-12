Minor league update for 5/11/23

Down East starter Josh Gessner was excellent, throwing six no hit innings, allowing an unearned run on two walks, and striking out five. Gessner lowered his ERA on the year to 1.69.

Anthony Gutierrez doubled. Gleider Figuereo and Cam Cauley each singled. Yeison Morrobel and Ian Moller each had a hit and a walk.

Down East box score

Kumar Rocker threw four shutout innings before blowing up in the fifth. He ended up with a line of 4.2 IP, five runs on six hits (including a pair of homers) and two walks, with five strikeouts.

Daniel Mateo had a pair of hits. Alejandro Osuna had a hit and a walk.

Hickory box score

Jack Leiter had his second straight very solid outing for the Roughriders. Leiter went five innings, allowing two hits and two walks while striking out eight, as well as an unearned run. Antoine Kelly allowed two hits in 0.1 IP.

Rehabbing Corey Seager had a double in three at bats while playing shortstop before being lifted for Chris Seise, who was 1 for 2.

Dustin Harris was three for four with a walk, a homer and two stolen bases. Luisangel Acuna was 2 for 5 with a homer. Thomas Saggese had a hit.

Frisco box score

Cole Winn went 3.1 IP, allowing four runs on five hits and four walks, striking out four. Grant Anderson threw 2.2 scoreless innings, striking out three and walking one. Jake Latz faced four hitters and allowed four runs, walking three batters then giving up a grand slam.

Jonathan Ornelas, Davis Wendzel and Justin Foscue all had a walk apiece.

Round Rock box score