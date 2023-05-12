Friday morning Rangers things

Good morning, LSB.

The Rangers and Nathan Eovaldi shut down the Oakland A’s last night in a 4-0 Rangers win.

The DMN’s Shawn McFarland says Eovaldi was on cruise control as he extended his now league-leading scoreless streak.

Jeff Wilson has more about Eovaldi’s near CGSO in his Friday newsletter.

Elsewhere, Evan Grant has a Mother’s Day feature on the Korean heritage of Rangers pitcher and soon-to-be father Dane Dunning.

Corey Seager played in his first rehab assignment game last night with Frisco and is on his way back from injury.

Speaking of Frisco, Jack Leiter continued his strong stretch of starts with another good one last night.

And MLB Pipeline’s Sam Dykstra invited Owen White into his “pitching lab” for a pretty cool one-on-one.

That’s all for this morning. The Rangers continue their series in Oakland tonight at 8:40 with Martin Perez on the mound for Texas.

Have a nice Friday.