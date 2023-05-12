Poll: Rangers most pleasant surprise so far

We are 37 games into the 2023 season, and the Texas Rangers are playing great. They are currently 23-14, in first place in the American League West by 3.5 games over the Anaheim Angels, and with the second best run differential in baseball.

Texas is leading the majors in runs per game, with 6.24, and is 7th in runs allowed per game, with 3.92. It is still early, but that is not bad for a team that was widely picked to finish fourth in their division.

The Rangers have been without Corey Seager for much of the season, and Jacob deGrom has missed a couple of starts, but the team has hardly missed a beat, in part because there have been several players who have exceeded expectations so far.

So I want to know...who, on the Rangers, has been the most pleasant surprise, in your opinion, so far this season?

Cast your vote below...