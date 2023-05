Texas Rangers lineup for May 12, 2023 against the Oakland A’s: starting pitchers are Martin Perez for the Rangers and Ken Waldichuk for the A’s.

Texas can clinch a winning road trip with a win against the A’s tonight. Sam Huff starts at DH, and Bubba Thompson is in left.

The lineup:

Semien — 2B

Grossman — DH

Lowe — 1B

Jung — 3B

Heim — C

Duran — SS

Huff — DH

Taveras — CF

Thompson — LF

8:40 p.m. Central start time. Rangers are favorites at -175.