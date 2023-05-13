Minor league update for 5/13/23

Brock Porter started for Down East, striking out six and walking one while allowing a run in 3.2 IP. Adrian Rodriguez allowed four runs in one inning, striking out one and walking one.

Yeison Morrobel had a pair of hits and a stolen base. Anthony Gutierrez had a hit, a walk and a stolen base. Gleider Figuereo had two hits and a walk.

Down East box score: https://www.milb.com/gameday/shorebirds-vs-wood-ducks/2023/05/12/728080#game_state=final,lock_state=final,game_tab=box,game=728080

Cody Freeman and Alejandro Osuna each had a homer and a walk for Hickory. Daniel Mateo had a hit.

Hickory box score: https://www.milb.com/gameday/crawdads-vs-hot-rods/2023/05/12/727485#game_state=final,lock_state=final,game_tab=box,game=727485

Owen White was good for three innings then had trouble in the fourth, ultimately going 3.2 IP, allowing four runs while striking out four and walking three. Marc Church allowed four runs in 1.1 IP, giving up a pair of walks and a pair of homers while striking out two. Michael Brewer, newly promoted from Hickory, made his AA debut, allowing a run in 2.1 IP, walking two and striking out one.

Corey Seager DH’d and was 1 for 3 before being lifted.

Evan Carter was 2 for 5 with a stolen base. Thomas Saggese had a grand slam. Luisangel Acuna had a pair of hits.

Frisco box score: https://www.milb.com/gameday/crawdads-vs-hot-rods/2023/05/12/727485#game_state=final,lock_state=final,game_tab=box,game=727485

For Round Rock, Joe Barlow allowed a run in an inning of work, striking out three and walking one. Chase Lee allowed a run in two innings, striking out one and walking one.

Round Rock hitters had two hits — a Jonathan Ornelas double and a Rafael Ortega single — and no walks.

Round Rock box score: https://www.milb.com/gameday/dodgers-vs-express/2023/05/12/721639#game_state=final,lock_state=final,game_tab=box,game=721639