Saturday morning Rangers stuff

Good morning, LSB.

The Rangers fell victim to their own shaky bullpen once again last night and lost in extra innings to the Athletics.

The DMN’s Shawn McFarland says Texas never got the one big hit that would’ve put the game out of reach.

Elsewhere, Evan Grant checks in with Rangers broadcaster Eric Nadel ahead of his annual benefit concert.

Jeff Wilson writes about Jack Leiter and says he’s learning how to win and compete at the professional level.

Bruce Bochy had some words on the A’s sub-3k attendance figures this weekend.

John King is here to save the bullpen.

And finally, old friend Levi Weaver teamed up with Ken Rosenthal for their weekly newsletter where they discussed the dominance of Nathan Eovaldi, among other things.

That’s all for this morning. The Rangers look to bounce back against the A’s this afternoon at 3:05 with Jon Gray on the mound for Texas.

Have a nice weekend!