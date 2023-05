Texas Rangers lineup for May 13, 2023 against the Oakland A’s: starting pitchers are Jon Gray for the Rangers and J.P. Sears for the A’s.

A day game in Oakland. Those always go well.

The lineup:

Semien — 2B

Grossman — DH

Lowe — 1B

Garcia — RF

Jung — 3B

Duran — SS

Taveras — CF

Smith — LF

Leon — C

3:07 p.m. Central start time. The Rangers are -150 favorites.