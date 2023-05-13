24-15 - Gray’s day helps Rangers to 5-0 win over A’s

The Texas Rangers scored five runs while the Oakland Athletics did not score.

Nothing too appalling happened to the Rangers in Oakland today so in addition to a tidy victory that guaranteed Texas a successful road trip, there is the added feeling of relief that the Coliseum remained sated from last night’s bloodbath.

Pray the beast slumbers tomorrow as well.

Player of the Game: Today’s starter Jon Gray took a no-hitter into the 7th inning and escaped his outing without allowing a run in eight innings on three hits, two walks, and five strikeouts. Mark it down as consecutive prosperous outings for Gray.

Up Next: The Rangers close out this AL West-tinted ten-game West Coast road trip looking to complete a series win in each leg with LHP Andrew Heaney ready to pitch against LHP JP Sears for Oakland.

The Sunday finale first pitch from Oakland Coliseum is scheduled for 3:07 pm CT and will air on BS Southwest.