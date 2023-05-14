Minor league update for 5/13/23

Down East starter Jose Corniell allowed three runs in 4.2 IP, walking three, striking out five and allowing a home run. Dylan MacLean threw three shutout innings, striking out four.

Anthony Gutierrez had a hit and a pair of walks. Cam Cauley had a single and a double. Tucker Mitchell had a pair of hits and a walk. Gleider Figuereo had a hit.

Down East box score: https://www.milb.com/gameday/shorebirds-vs-wood-ducks/2023/05/13/728078#game_state=final,lock_state=final,game_tab=box,game=728078

Josh Stephan started for Hickory and allowed four runs on a solo homer and a three run homer, striking out five and walking one in 6.1 IP.

Maximo Acosta homered. Daniel Mateo doubled. Angel Aponte had a hit and a walk.

Hickory box score: https://www.milb.com/gameday/crawdads-vs-hot-rods/2023/05/13/727482#game_state=final,lock_state=final,game_tab=box,game=727482

For Frisco, Thomas Saggese was 4 for 5 with a double. Luisangel Acuna had a hit and two walks.

Frisco box score: https://www.milb.com/gameday/wind-surge-vs-roughriders/2023/05/13/729137#game_state=final,lock_state=final,game_tab=box,game=729137

Taylor Hearn struck out one in 1.2 scoreless innings for the Express. Lucas Jacobsen walked three in 1.1 scoreless innings.

Justin Foscue had a double and a walk. Jonathan Ornelas had a hit and a walk.

Round Rock box score: https://www.milb.com/gameday/dodgers-vs-express/2023/05/13/721635/final/box