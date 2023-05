Good morning, folks...

The Texas Rangers beat the Oakland A’s on Saturday by a score of 5-0.

Shawn MacFarland writes that a minor tweak by Jon Gray has led to his recent success, including taking a no hitter into the seventh in yesterday’s win.

Josh Smith is relaxing more at the plate and has had much better results since doing so.

David Laurila has his Sunday Notes column up at Fangraphs.