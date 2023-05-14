Texas Rangers lineup for May 14, 2023 against the Oakland A’s: starting pitchers are Andrew Heaney for the Rangers and Drew Rucinski for the A’s.

Texas looks to take this series in Oakland and go 7-3 on this West Coast road trip in a Mother’s Day afternoon game. Sam Huff is starting at DH before likely returning to Round Rock Monday to make room for Corey Seager.

The lineup:

Semien — 2B

Grossman — LF

Lowe — 1B

Garcia — RF

Jung — 3B

Heim — C

Duran — SS

Huff — DH

Taveras — CF

3:07 p.m. Central start time. Texas is favored at -175.