Texas Rangers lineup for May 14, 2023 against the Oakland A’s: starting pitchers are Andrew Heaney for the Rangers and Drew Rucinski for the A’s.
Texas looks to take this series in Oakland and go 7-3 on this West Coast road trip in a Mother’s Day afternoon game. Sam Huff is starting at DH before likely returning to Round Rock Monday to make room for Corey Seager.
The lineup:
Semien — 2B
Grossman — LF
Lowe — 1B
Garcia — RF
Jung — 3B
Heim — C
Duran — SS
Huff — DH
Taveras — CF
3:07 p.m. Central start time. Texas is favored at -175.
