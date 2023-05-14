Minor league update for 5/14/23

Aidan Curry started for Down East and struck out eight in six innings, allowing a solo home run, three hits and no walks. Yeison Morrobel had a pair of hits.

Down East box score: https://www.milb.com/gameday/shorebirds-vs-wood-ducks/2023/05/14/728074#game_state=final,lock_state=final,game_tab=box,game=728074

Hickory starter Larson Kindreich allowed two runs on a pair of solo home runs in three innings, striking out three. Gavin Collyer walked three and allowed a pair of home runs while allowing five runs in 0.1 IP.

Daniel Mateo and Maximo Acosta each had a hit and a stolen base.

Hickory box score: https://www.milb.com/gameday/crawdads-vs-hot-rods/2023/05/14/727481#game_state=final,lock_state=final,game_tab=box,game=727481

Frisco was rained out.

Grant Anderson allowed two runs for Round Rock in two innings, striking out five, walking two and allowing a home run. Joe Barlow had a scoreless inning.

Blaine Crim had a pair of homers. Jonathan Ornelas was 3 for 5 with a double. Davis Wendzel had a double.

Round Rock box score: https://www.milb.com/gameday/dodgers-vs-express/2023/05/14/721636#game_state=final,lock_state=final,game_tab=box,game=721636