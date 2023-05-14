Cody Bradford starting against Braves on Monday

The Texas Rangers have announced lefthander Cody Bradford as the expected starting pitcher for their series opener against the Atlanta Braves on Monday. Bradford is not on the 40 man roster, but there is an open spot on the 40 due to Ian Kennedy being designated for assignment.

This would be Dane Dunning’s spot in the rotation, but he has been announced as Tuesday’s starter, with Nathan Eovaldi starting on Wednesday, and then an off day on Thursday. No word yet as to why the move is being made, although Martin Perez would have been slated to start Wednesday if Bradford weren’t bumping everyone back. Perez has had a couple of rough outings in a row, and it leads one to wonder if he might not have an issue that is landing him on the injured list.

A sixth round pick out of Baylor in 2019, Bradford didn’t make his pro debut until 2021, when he had a decent year, splitting the season between Hickory and Frisco. Bradford put up a 5.01 ERA in 26 starts in 2022 for Frisco, but over his final 12 outings had a 3.60 ERA and a 611 OPS allowed.

Bradford has been well nigh untouchable for Round Rock this year, allowing just 4 runs in 7 starts covering 39.2 innings, with 37 Ks and 13 walks. Bradford is a finesse pitcher who relies on sequencing and command, and will face a tough test against an Atlanta team that has beaten up on lefties this year.