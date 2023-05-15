Monday Morning Texas Rangers Update

Good morning.

Sonja Chen writes that an eight-run 8th inning — punctuated by an Adolis Garcia grand slam — helped propel the Texas Rangers to a series win yesterday.

Jeff Wilson writes that Sunday’s finale represented a quarter of the season in the books and the Rangers look like contenders.

Shawn McFarland writes that after a stellar outing from Andrew Heaney in the finale, the Rangers are displaying an elite rotation even without Jacob deGrom.

MLB dot com’s Thomas Harrigan digs into how the Rangers have gotten off to a surprisingly historic start.

McFarland writes that surviving the West Coast trip with three series wins shows that the Rangers are serious about battling for the AL West.

Evan Grant recalls how former Rangers manager Ron Washington and current Rangers second baseman Marcus Semien linked up in Oakland to revitalize their careers.

MLB Pipeline adjusted their top 100 prospects list and Evan Carter was one of the big movers up to No. 11 overall.

In Power Rankings roundup, Texas is ranked fourth by CBS Sports, while they finally crack the top five for MLB dot com.

And, Kennedi Landry celebrates legendary Rangers broadcaster Eric Nadel and his focus on mental health awareness.

Have a nice day!