Bradford up, Rodriguez optioned

The Texas Rangers have purchased the contract of lefthanded pitcher Cody Bradford, the team announced today. To make room for Bradford on the active roster, the Rangers have optioned pitcher Yerry Rodriguez to AAA Round Rock. As there was an open spot on the 40 man roster, no roster move was necessary for Bradford to be added to the 40 man.

It was announced last night that Bradford would be starting for the Rangers tonight, so the question was simply, who was going to go down to make room for him on the active roster. Rodriguez and John King were the last men in the bullpen, so it figured to be one of those two (assuming there was no i.l. move).

Bradford is a finesse lefty who relies on a five pitch mix and quality command to get outs. Per the beats, this is simply a way to give the rest of the rotation extra rest after a grueling 10 game road trip that has seen the starters work pretty hard.

Corey Seager is not being activated today, which is a mild surprise, but his return is “imminent,” according to Chris Young (per the beats). My guess is that Bradford gets sent down after tonight’s game and, if the bullpen doesn’t have to log a bunch of innings, Seager takes Bradford’s spot on the roster for the time being.