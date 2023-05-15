Game 41 Game Day Thread - Atlanta Braves @ Texas Rangers

Atlanta Braves @ Texas Rangers
Monday, May 15, 2023, 7:05 PM CT (105.3 The Fan / BS Southwest)
The Shed
RHP Charlie Morton vs. LHP Cody Bradford
Today's Lineups
|BRAVES
|RANGERS
|Ronald Acuna - RF
|Marcus Semien - 2B
|Matt Olson - 1B
|Robbie Grossman - LF
|Ozzie Albies - 2B
|Nathaniel Lowe - 1B
|Austin Riley - 3B
|Adolis Garcia - RF
|Sean Murphy - C
|Josh Jung - 3B
|Marcell Ozuna - DH
|Jonah Heim - C
|Kevin Pillar - LF
|Ezequiel Duran - SS
|Michael Harris - CF
|Josh Smith - DH
|Orlando Arcia - SS
|Leody Taveras - CF
|Charlie Morton - RHP
|Cody Bradford - LHP
Go Rangers!
