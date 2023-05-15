 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Game 41 Game Day Thread - Atlanta Braves @ Texas Rangers

Good luck to the crafty lefty

By ghostofErikThompson
/ new
Texas Rangers Photo Day Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Atlanta Braves @ Texas Rangers

Monday, May 15, 2023, 7:05 PM CT (105.3 The Fan / BS Southwest)

The Shed

RHP Charlie Morton vs. LHP Cody Bradford

Today's Lineups

BRAVES RANGERS
Ronald Acuna - RF Marcus Semien - 2B
Matt Olson - 1B Robbie Grossman - LF
Ozzie Albies - 2B Nathaniel Lowe - 1B
Austin Riley - 3B Adolis Garcia - RF
Sean Murphy - C Josh Jung - 3B
Marcell Ozuna - DH Jonah Heim - C
Kevin Pillar - LF Ezequiel Duran - SS
Michael Harris - CF Josh Smith - DH
Orlando Arcia - SS Leody Taveras - CF
Charlie Morton - RHP Cody Bradford - LHP

Go Rangers!

