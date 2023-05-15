25-16 - There goes the run differential! Rangers blasted by Braves 12-0 in opener

The Texas Rangers didn’t score a run while the Atlanta Braves scored twelve runs.

It was pretty cool of the Rangers to just punt this one so we could all focus on the Stars tonight. A real neighborly move!

You get the feeling that, if it weren’t for the gate, Texas would have just forfeited before first pitch.

Oh well. Go next, as they say.

Player of the Game: Cody Bradford at least gave the Rangers five innings despite them forcing him to face Ronald Acuna Jr. in his MLB debut.

Up Next: The Rangers will presumably resume actually trying with RHP Dane Dunning set to pitch for Texas against a starter yet to be named for Atlanta.

The Tuesday evening first pitch from The Shed is scheduled for 7:05 pm CT and will be aired on BS Southwest.