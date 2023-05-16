 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Texas Rangers lineup for May 16, 2023

The Rangers and the Braves, again

By Adam J. Morris
MLB: MAY 15 Braves at Rangers Photo by Chris Leduc/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Texas Rangers lineup for May 16, 2023 against the Atlanta Braves: starting pitchers are Dane Dunning for the Rangers and Jared Shuster for the Braves.

The Rangers will look to rebound from yesterday’s unpleasantness and even up the series at one. Still no Corey Seager in the lineup, so “imminent” apparently didn’t mean “Tuesday.”

The lineup:

Semien — 2B

Grossman — LF

Lowe — 1B

Garcia — RF

Jung — 3B

Heim — C

Duran — SS

Huff — DH

Taveras — CF

7:05 p.m. Central start time. Rangers and Braves are each at -110.

