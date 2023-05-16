Kumar Rocker to have Tommy John surgery

Texas Rangers pitcher Kumar Rocker will undergo Tommy John surgery to repair a torn UCL, per the beats. Rocker, the 3rd overall pick in the 2022 MLB Draft, will be out until the second half of the 2024 season.

This is extremely disappointing news, to say the least. Less than an hour ago MLB Pipeline updated their top 100 prospect list to include Rocker, who had gotten off to a very strong start with high-A Hickory, and appeared destined to be in Frisco in the near future.

Instead Rocker will be going under the knife and facing a lengthy rehabilitation process. Rocker was selected with the 10th overall pick in the 2021 MLB Draft by the New York Mets out of Vanderbilt, but the Mets did not end up signing him due to concerns about his medicals. After undergoing shoulder surgery and then pitching in Indy League ball, he was a surprise pick at #3 by the Rangers, signing a below-slot deal that provided the Rangers with enough savings to grab Brock Porter and sign him to a well above slot in the fourth round.