26-16 - Rangers rebound for very usual 7-4 victory over Braves

The Texas Rangers scored seven runs while the Atlanta Braves scored four runs.

It’s good to know that last night’s game didn’t lead to another poor performance to start a slide as Texas enacted a tried and true plan by getting good starting pitching, timely hitting, and late-innings insurance (even while mixing in the late-innings bullpen heartburn for good measure!) to tie this series with Atlanta.

Dane Dunning tonight: 6 IP, 6 H, 1 ER, 0 BB, 4 K against a team that flopped a smelly ol’ 12 burger on the Rangers last night.

Relief, rotation, and even being asked to fill the galaxy-sized shoes of Jacob deGrom, Dunning has taken any role that Texas has presented him and excelled to help keep this fragile staff together. Kudos to that guy after a couple of years of slowly growing out of favor to become an important cog.

With any luck, Corey Seager will return for the finale!

Player of the Game: It’s Dunning but also of note, El Bombi Garcia hit a big sigh of relief-inducing two-run dong to give Texas a lead on a bop that Ronald Acuna Jr. gave up on in a manner that made me hope his brother — Rangers prospect Luisangel — has similar humorous characteristics.

The Rangers could always use more characters.

Up Next: One could argue that RHP Spencer Strider has been the best pitcher in the National League this season and that person might also argue that RHP Nathan Eovaldi has been the best pitching the American League this season.

Tomorrow night, Eovaldi will take his 28 2⁄ 3 inning scoreless streak and put it up against Strider and the Braves. What a treat!

The Wednesday evening first pitch from The Shed is scheduled for 7:05 pm CT and will be aired via BS Southwest.