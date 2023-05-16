Bradford optioned, Barlow recalled

Prior to tonight’s game, the Texas Rangers recalled right handed pitcher Joe Barlow from AAA Round Rock. To make room for Barlow on the active roster, the Rangers optioned Cody Bradford to AAA Round Rock.

Barlow was seen as a likely member of the Rangers’ Opening Day roster, but a lack of velocity this spring resulted in him beginning the year in AAA. In 13.2 innings over 12 appearances, Barlow has a 2.63 ERA with 15 Ks against 5 walks.

Bradford was brought up to make a spot start on Monday. Having done that, he now rejoins the Express rotation once again.