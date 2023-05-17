Minor league update for 5/16/23

Down East starter D.J. McCarty was lights out, throwing five shutout innings, allowing one walk and two hits, and striking out eight. Kai Wynyard had a scoreless inning, striking out one. Adrian Rodriguez threw a scoreless inning with a strike out as well.

Yeison Morrobel homered. Danyer Cueva was two for four with a homer. Gleider Figuereo had a walk and a double. Cam Cauley was two for three with a homer and a stolen base. Anthony Gutierrez had a hit and a stolen base. Ian Moller had a walk and a stolen base. Tucker Mitchell had a hit and a walk.

For Hickory, Mitch Bratt started and went 4.2 IP, allowing three runs on nine hits (including a homer) and two walks, striking out seven. Wyatt Sparks went two innings, allowing a two run homer and striking out three.

Daniel Mateo was two for four with a homer.

T.K. Roby allowed two runs on a two run homer in his start for Frisco, going 6.1 IP, striking out eight and walking one. Marc Church struck out four in 1.2 IP.

Dustin Harris was three for four with a homer. Chris Seise had a hit and a walk. Luisangel Acuna had a hit.

It was a rough one for Round Rock starter Kyle Cody. Cody went three innings, allowing eight runs on nine hits, including a homer. Joe Palumbo pitched an inning and allowed a run on one hit and four walks. Chase Lee threw two shutout innings, striking out three.

Jonathan Ornelas had a pair of doubles. Blaine Crim had a double.

