Seager activated, Huff optioned

The Texas Rangers have activated Corey Seager from the injured list today, the team announced. To make room for Seager on the active roster, the Rangers have optioned Sam Huff to AAA Round Rock.

Seager has been on the injured list for a little over a month after straining a hamstring while running the bases. Bruce Bochy said yesterday that Seager was dealing with a stomach virus, which is why he hadn’t been activated yet. Apparently Seager is feeling better.

Sam Huff was called up when Travis Jankowski went on the injured list, and appeared to be a placeholder on the roster until Seager was activated. Huff was 2 for 10 with a walk and five strikeouts in five games while up.