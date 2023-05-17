Game 43 Game Day Thread - Atlanta Braves @ Texas Rangers

Atlanta Braves @ Texas Rangers
Wednesday, May 17, 2023, 7:05 PM CT (105.3 The Fan / BS Southwest)
The Shed
RHP Spencer Strider vs. RHP Nathan Eovaldi
Today's Lineups
|BRAVES
|RANGERS
|Ronald Acuna - RF
|Marcus Semien - 2B
|Matt Olson - 1B
|Corey Seager - DH
|Ozzie Albies - 2B
|Nathaniel Lowe - 1B
|Austin Riley - 3B
|Adolis Garcia - RF
|Eddie Rosario - LF
|Jonah Heim - C
|Travis d'Arnaud - C
|Robbie Grossman - LF
|Marcell Ozuna - DH
|Ezequiel Duran - SS
|Orlando Arcia - SS
|Josh Smith - 3B
|Michael Harris - CF
|Leody Taveras - CF
|Spencer Strider - RHP
|Nathan Eovaldi - RHP
Go Rangers!
