Game 43 Game Day Thread - Atlanta Braves @ Texas Rangers

World Series Game 1 preview?

By ghostofErikThompson
MLB: Kansas City Royals at Texas Rangers Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Atlanta Braves @ Texas Rangers

Wednesday, May 17, 2023, 7:05 PM CT (105.3 The Fan / BS Southwest)

RHP Spencer Strider vs. RHP Nathan Eovaldi

Today's Lineups

BRAVES RANGERS
Ronald Acuna - RF Marcus Semien - 2B
Matt Olson - 1B Corey Seager - DH
Ozzie Albies - 2B Nathaniel Lowe - 1B
Austin Riley - 3B Adolis Garcia - RF
Eddie Rosario - LF Jonah Heim - C
Travis d'Arnaud - C Robbie Grossman - LF
Marcell Ozuna - DH Ezequiel Duran - SS
Orlando Arcia - SS Josh Smith - 3B
Michael Harris - CF Leody Taveras - CF
Spencer Strider - RHP Nathan Eovaldi - RHP

Go Rangers!

