26-17 - Rangers bullpen blows potential statement game with 6-5 loss

The Texas Rangers scored five runs but the Atlanta Braves scored six runs.

Well, that could have been a really cool season-defining win but nothing has possibly deflated the enjoyment of this incredible start more than the continued speed bag punches delivered endlessly to the nethers by the Texas Rangers’ bullpen.

Every dude.

All of them.

Each one.

Just wailing away at our junk every night.

Player of the Game: Bombi hit a couple dingers that should have been enjoyed during a victory.

Up Next: The Rangers get a day off to hopefully think about the choices they’ve made with this bullpen before opening a series against the Rockies on Friday night from The Shed.