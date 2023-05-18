Minor league update for 5/17/23

Joseph Montalvo struck out six and walked one while allowing a run in 3.2 IP. Yeison Morrobel had a hit.

Down East box score: https://www.milb.com/gameday/woodpeckers-vs-wood-ducks/2023/05/17/728072#game_state=final,lock_state=final,game_tab=box,game=728072

Winston Santos started for Hickory, allowing a pair of runs in 5.2 IP. Maximo Acosta and Cody Freeman had a hit apiece. Alejandro Osuna had a pair of hits.

Hickory box score: https://www.milb.com/gameday/braves-vs-crawdads/2023/05/17/727220#game_state=final,lock_state=final,game_tab=box,game=727220

Jack Leiter started for Frisco and had another solid outing, striking out ten in six innings and walking just one. He allowed three runs on a three run homer that he gave up with two outs in the sixth. Alex Speas threw a scoreless inning. Antoine Kelly struck out three in a scoreless inning.

Aaron Zavala made his 2023 debut and picked up where he left off in 2022, going 2 for 4. Evan Carter tripled. Luisangel Acuna had a hit and a stolen base. Dustin Harris had a double, a walk and two stolen bases. Thomas Saggese had a hit and a walk.

Frisco box score: https://www.milb.com/gameday/sod-poodles-vs-roughriders/2023/05/17/729130#game_state=live,lock_state=final,game_tab=box,game=729130

Cole Winn got lit up, allowing seven runs in 2.1 IP. Grant Anderson struck out five in two scoreless innings. Taylor Hearn struck out one in two scoreless innings, lowering his ERA to 0.57. Jake Latz allowed two runs in an inning of work.

Justin Foscue homered. Jonathan Ornelas had a hit.

Round Rock: https://www.milb.com/gameday/chihuahuas-vs-express/2023/05/17/721638#game_state=final,lock_state=final,game_tab=box,game=721638