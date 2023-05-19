Minor league update for 5/18/23

Josh Gessner went 0.2 IP for Down East, allowing two runs while walking three and striking out one.

Yeison Morrobel was 2 for 3 with a double and a walk. Ian Moller and Gleider Figuereo each had hits.

Down East box score: https://www.milb.com/gameday/woodpeckers-vs-wood-ducks/2023/05/18/728070#game_state=final,lock_state=final,game_tab=box,game=728070

For Hickory, Maximo Acosta and Alejandro Osuna each had a hit.

Hickory box score: https://www.milb.com/gameday/braves-vs-crawdads/2023/05/18/727221#game_state=final,lock_state=final,game_tab=box,game=727221

Ryan Garcia had a really good start for Frisco, allowing a solo home run in five innings, striking out four and walking one. Michael Brewer threw a scoreless inning.

Aaron Zavala was 2 for 4 with a homer. Evan Carter had a pair of hits and a stolen base. Thomas Saggese was 3 for 4 with a homer. Dustin Harris had a double and a walk.

Frisco box score: https://www.milb.com/gameday/sod-poodles-vs-roughriders/2023/05/18/729129#game_state=final,lock_state=final,game_tab=box,game=729129

For Round Rock, Yerry Rodriguez walked three and struck out one in 1.1 scoreless. Jonathan Ornelas had two hits and two walks. Justin Foscue and Blaine Crim each had two walks. Davis Wendzel homered.

Round Rock box score: https://www.milb.com/gameday/chihuahuas-vs-express/2023/05/18/721633/final/box#game_state=final,lock_state=final,game_tab=box,game=721633