Friday morning Rangers things

Good morning, LSB.

The Rangers were off yesterday.

Jeff Wilson discusses Martin Perez rest and the return of Aaron Zavala in his Friday newsletter.

Evan Grant spent some time chatting with Braves star Ronald Acuna about little brother Luisangel, with some high praise from big bro.

MLB Pipeline has the Rangers taking a potential 5-tool outfielder in its most recent mock draft.

And The Athletic’s Jim Bowden lists 27 prospects you probably don’t know about (but should). The Rangers snuck one it at No. 26.

That’s all for this morning. The Rangers start up a weekend series with the Colorado Rockies tonight at 7:05 with Marty P on the mound for the Rangers.

Have a nice Friday!