Texas Rangers lineup for May 19, 2023 against the Colorado Rockies: starting pitchers are Marin Perez for the Rangers and Karl Kauffmann for the Rockies.
Texas starts a three game series against the Rockies tonight, and are rolling with the nine guys I expect we will be seeing in the lineup the majority of the time going forward, at least until Mitch Garver returns.
The lineup:
Semien — 2B
Seager — SS
Lowe — 1B
Garcia — RF
Jung — 3B
Heim — C
Grossman — LF
Duran — DH
Taveras — CF
7:05 p.m. Central start time. The Rangers are -225 favorites.
