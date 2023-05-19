Texas Rangers lineup for May 19, 2023 against the Colorado Rockies: starting pitchers are Marin Perez for the Rangers and Karl Kauffmann for the Rockies.

Texas starts a three game series against the Rockies tonight, and are rolling with the nine guys I expect we will be seeing in the lineup the majority of the time going forward, at least until Mitch Garver returns.

The lineup:

Semien — 2B

Seager — SS

Lowe — 1B

Garcia — RF

Jung — 3B

Heim — C

Grossman — LF

Duran — DH

Taveras — CF

7:05 p.m. Central start time. The Rangers are -225 favorites.