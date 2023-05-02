Tuesday Morning Texas Rangers Update

Good morning.

Evan Grant writes that the Texas Rangers made May matter with their play in April but now it will be about sustaining their early success.

Jeff Wilson writes that by taking the final three against against New York to close out the month, the Rangers enjoyed one of their best Aprils in years.

Matt Fisher looks back at the roller coaster end to April which started with a four-game losing streak and a Jacob deGrom injury but ended with a string of wins against the Yankees.

At FanGraphs, Jay Jaffe writes about the latest injury hiccup for deGrom and how that will impact the Rangers.

Speaking of that impact, Levi Weaver nominates Dane Dunning as the first month surprise success for the Rangers and Dunning might be called upon to slide into the rotation during deGrom’s absence.

The Rangers have moved up to third in FanGraphs’ Power Rankings where they find themselves in the “Best of the Best” category despite being among the most unlucky teams in terms of win/loss result.

The AL rookie leader in hits, doubles, and RBIs Josh Jung has moved up to 5th on MLB Pipeline’s 2023 Rookie Power Rankings.

And, the Rangers’ best upper-minors starting pitcher thus far Cody Bradford joined the Rangers Today Baseball Podcast to discuss life in Triple-A.

Have a nice day!