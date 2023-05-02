Texas Rangers lineup for May 2, 2023 against the Arizona Diamondbacks: starting pitchers are Jon Gray for the Rangers and Zac Gallen for the D-Backs.

Texas and Arizona square off today in the first of two games in Arlington. Bubba Thompson gets another start against a righthander, and Leody Taveras is sitting.

The lineup:

Semien — 2B

Jankowski — CF

Lowe — 1B

Garcia — RF

Jung — 3B

Heim — C

Duran — SS

Grossman — DH

Thompson — LF

7:05 p.m. Central start time. The D-Backs are favorites at -155.