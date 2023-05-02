Texas Rangers lineup for May 2, 2023 against the Arizona Diamondbacks: starting pitchers are Jon Gray for the Rangers and Zac Gallen for the D-Backs.
Texas and Arizona square off today in the first of two games in Arlington. Bubba Thompson gets another start against a righthander, and Leody Taveras is sitting.
The lineup:
Semien — 2B
Jankowski — CF
Lowe — 1B
Garcia — RF
Jung — 3B
Heim — C
Duran — SS
Grossman — DH
Thompson — LF
7:05 p.m. Central start time. The D-Backs are favorites at -155.
