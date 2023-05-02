Game 29 Game Day Thread - Arizona Diamondbacks @ Texas Rangers

Arizona Diamondbacks @ Texas Rangers
Tuesday, May 02, 2023, 7:05 PM CT (105.3 The Fan / BS Southwest)
The Shed
RHP Zac Gallen vs. RHP Jon Gray
Today's Lineups
|DIAMONDBACKS
|RANGERS
|Josh Rojas - 3B
|Marcus Semien - 2B
|Ketel Marte - 2B
|Travis Jankowski - CF
|Pavin Smith - DH
|Nathaniel Lowe - 1B
|Christian Walker - 1B
|Adolis Garcia - RF
|Lourdes Gurriel - LF
|Josh Jung - 3B
|Dominic Fletcher - RF
|Jonah Heim - C
|Gabriel Moreno - C
|Ezequiel Duran - SS
|Alek Thomas - CF
|Robbie Grossman - DH
|Geraldo Perdomo - SS
|Bubba Thompson - LF
|Zac Gallen - RHP
|Jon Gray - RHP
Go Rangers!
