Game 29 Game Day Thread - Arizona Diamondbacks @ Texas Rangers

The score a run on Gallen challenge

By ghostofErikThompson
New York Yankees v Texas Rangers Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images

Arizona Diamondbacks @ Texas Rangers

Tuesday, May 02, 2023, 7:05 PM CT (105.3 The Fan / BS Southwest)

RHP Zac Gallen vs. RHP Jon Gray

Today's Lineups

DIAMONDBACKS RANGERS
Josh Rojas - 3B Marcus Semien - 2B
Ketel Marte - 2B Travis Jankowski - CF
Pavin Smith - DH Nathaniel Lowe - 1B
Christian Walker - 1B Adolis Garcia - RF
Lourdes Gurriel - LF Josh Jung - 3B
Dominic Fletcher - RF Jonah Heim - C
Gabriel Moreno - C Ezequiel Duran - SS
Alek Thomas - CF Robbie Grossman - DH
Geraldo Perdomo - SS Bubba Thompson - LF
Zac Gallen - RHP Jon Gray - RHP

Go Rangers!

