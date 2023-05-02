Minor league update for 5/2/23

Joseph Montalvo threw 4.2 innings for Down East, allowing two runs while striking out four and walking two.

Jojo Blackmon was 3 for 4 with a triple. Ian Moller had a hit and two walks. Cam Cauley, Anthony Gutierrez and Yeison Morrobel all had hits.

Down East box score: https://www.milb.com/gameday/wood-ducks-vs-nationals/2023/05/02/727945#game_state=live,lock_state=final,game_tab=box,game=727945

Hickory starter Josh Stephan had his first rough outing of the year, giving up four runs in four innings, allowing two walks and two home runs and striking out four.

Daniel Mateo had a single, a triple, a walk, and two stolen bases. Maximo Acosta had a single, two walks and two stolen bases. Alejandro Osuna had a pair of walks and a stolen base.

Hickory box score: https://www.milb.com/gameday/blueclaws-vs-crawdads/2023/05/02/727229#game_state=final,lock_state=final,game_tab=box,game=727229

Wyatt Sparks, a 23 year old RHP who was a 23rd round pick in 2018, made his first appearance since his 2021 season was cut short due to Tommy John surgery. He threw three shutout innings, allowing two hits and walking two. Antoine Kelly threw one inning, walking three and allowing two hits and one run.

Evan Carter was 0 for 4 with 2 walks. Luisangel Acuna had a single and a double. Dustin Harris had a single and a walk. Thomas Saggese had four hits and a stolen base.

Frisco box score: https://www.milb.com/gameday/roughriders-vs-rockhounds/2023/05/02/729065#game_state=live,lock_state=final,game_tab=box,game=729065

Round Rock was rained out.