Saturday morning Rangers stuff

Good morning, LSB.

The Rangers took care of the Rockies last night in a 7-2 win.

Evan Grant’s game story says it was a rare, uneventful evening for the Rangers bullpen.

Kennedi Landry’s focuses on Martin Perez, who righted the ship and picked up the W after a couple rough starts.

Grant also writes that Adolis Garcia continues his prolific season with another blast in the win.

Elsewhere, Jeff Wilson lists off some minor league arms who could maybe possibly help out in the pen.

Another possibility is new signee Tyler Zombro, who Levi Weaver writes was just added by the Rangers. If that name rings a bell, he’s the former Rays farmhand who had to have brain surgery after taking a line drive to the dome.

Jacob deGrom threw a 25-pitch bullpen yesterday and is steadily approaching a return.

Ditto Mitch Garver and Travis Jankowski, who are set to begin rehab assignments.

And finally from The Athletic, it’s the Year of the Prop-Based Home Run Celebration.

That’s all for this morning. The Rangers continue their series with the Rockies today at 3:05 with Jon Gray on the hill for Texas.

Have a good weekend!