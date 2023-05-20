Minor league update for 5/19/23

Down East was rained out.

Hickory starter Josh Stephan threw six shutout innings, allowing two hits, walking one and striking out seven. Alejandro Osuna doubled. Daniel Mateo singled.

Hickory box score: https://www.milb.com/gameday/braves-vs-crawdads/2023/05/19/727223#game_state=final,lock_state=final,game_tab=box,game=727223

Frisco starter Owen White went five innings, allowing two runs while striking out two and walking two. Marc Church struck out two in a scoreless inning. Alex Speas struck out three in a scoreless inning.

Evan Carter was 2 for 3 with a walk and a stolen base. Thomas Saggese had a pair of hits. Luisangel Acuna had a pair of walks.

Frisco box score: https://www.milb.com/gameday/sod-poodles-vs-roughriders/2023/05/19/729131#game_state=final,lock_state=final,game_tab=box,game=729131

For the Express, Lucas Jacobsen threw 0.2 scoreless, walking one. Chase Lee threw two shutout innings while striking out four.

Justin Foscue was 4 for 5 with a walk. Sam Huff was 4 for 5 with a double and a walk. Davis Wendzel had a double and a homer.

Round Rock box score: https://www.milb.com/gameday/chihuahuas-vs-express/2023/05/19/721631#game_state=final,lock_state=final,game_tab=box,game=721631