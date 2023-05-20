Texas Rangers lineup for May 20, 2023 against the Colorado Rockies: starting pitchers are Jon Gray for the Rangers and Kyle Freeland for the Rockies.
Texas faces off against a Rockies pitcher who sounds like an imaginary micro state in Montana with strong policy views on vaccines and the gold standard. Sandy Leon is behind the plate.
The lineup:
Semien — 2B
Seager — SS
Lowe — 1B
Garcia — RF
Jung — 3B
Grossman — LF
Duran — DH
Taveras — CF
Leon — C
3:05 p.m. Central start time. Rangers are -190 favorites.
