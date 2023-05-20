Texas Rangers lineup for May 20, 2023 against the Colorado Rockies: starting pitchers are Jon Gray for the Rangers and Kyle Freeland for the Rockies.

Texas faces off against a Rockies pitcher who sounds like an imaginary micro state in Montana with strong policy views on vaccines and the gold standard. Sandy Leon is behind the plate.

The lineup:

Semien — 2B

Seager — SS

Lowe — 1B

Garcia — RF

Jung — 3B

Grossman — LF

Duran — DH

Taveras — CF

Leon — C

3:05 p.m. Central start time. Rangers are -190 favorites.