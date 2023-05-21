Sunday morning Rangers things

Good morning, folks...

The Texas Rangers beat the Colorado Rockies by a score of 11-5 yesterday.

The DMN’s game story talks about Jon Gray’s strong performance against his old team.

Saturday’s game illustrated why the Rangers splurged on Corey Seager and Marcus Semien in free agency.

Jeff Wilson writes that Jon Gray set the stage for the Ranger romp with an escape act in the first inning.

The DMN’s notes has updates on Jacob deGrom, Kyle Funkhouser, and Corey Seager.

David Laurila has his Sunday Notes column up at Fangraphs.