Minor league update for 5/20/23

Down East played a pair. In Game One, Brock Porter started and went 2.2 scoreless, allowing two hits and three walks while striking out two. Adrian Rodriguez allowed a hit and walk while striking out one in 1.1 scoreless innings.

Yeison Morrobel, Tucker Mitchell, Gleider Figuereo and Abi Ortiz all had a hit apiece.

In Game Two, Dylan MacLean allowed two runs in four innings, striking out six and walking one. Jose Corniell struck out seven in three innings, allowing one run.

Abi Ortiz had a single and a homer. Tucker Mitchell had a single and a homer. Cam Cauley homered. Jojo Blackmon tripled.

Down East Game One box score: https://www.milb.com/gameday/woodpeckers-vs-wood-ducks/2023/05/20/728071#game_state=final,lock_state=final,game_tab=box,game=728071

Down East Game Two box score: https://www.milb.com/gameday/woodpeckers-vs-wood-ducks/2023/05/20/728069#game_state=final,lock_state=final,game_tab=box,game=728069

Hickory starter Larson Kindreich gave up seven runs in 1.2 IP. Gavin Collyer allowed a run in two innings, striking out four and walking two. Wyatt Sparks allowed a run in two innings, striking out three.

Cody Freeman was 4 for 4 with a walk and a homer. Alejandro Osuna had three hits. Maximo Acosta had a hit.

Hickory box score: https://www.milb.com/gameday/braves-vs-crawdads/2023/05/20/727215#game_state=final,lock_state=final,game_tab=box,game=727215

Ricky Vanasco made his season debut for Frisco. After retiring the first two batters he faced, he allowed a single and a pair of walks. An E-6 on what would have been the third out ended his night at 31 pitches.

Michael Brewer struck out one in a scoreless inning. Antoine Kelly struck out three in two innings.

Evan Carter was 4 for 6 with a stolen base. Aaron Zavala drew a pair of walks. Luisangel Acuna had a single, a double, a walk and a stolen base. Dustin Harris was 2 for 5. Thomas Saggese had a hit and a walk.

Frisco box score: https://www.milb.com/gameday/sod-poodles-vs-roughriders/2023/05/20/729132#game_state=final,lock_state=final,game_tab=box,game=729132

The Express had a bullpen game. Grant Anderson allowed two runs in 2.1 IP while striking out 5. Taylor Hearn allowed a run in two innings, striking out three. Yerry Rodriguez allowe a run in an inning of work, walking two and striking out one.

Jonathan Ornelas had a hit and a walk. Blaine Crim and Davis Wendzel each had two hits.

Round Rock box score: https://www.milb.com/gameday/chihuahuas-vs-express/2023/05/20/721634#game_state=final,lock_state=final,game_tab=box,game=721634