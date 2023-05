Texas Rangers lineup for May 21, 2023 against the Colorado Rockies: starting pitchers are Andrew Heaney for the Rangers and Connor Seabold for the Rockies.

Texas looks to sweep the weekend series against the Rockies. Bruce Bochy has the regular lineup out there today.

The lineup:

Semien — 2B

Seager — DH

Lowe — 1B

Garcia — RF

Jung — 3B

Heim — C

Grossman — LF

Duran — SS

Taveras — CF

1:35 p.m. Central start time. Rangers are favorites at -225.