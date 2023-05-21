 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Game 46 Game Day Thread - Colorado Rockies @ Texas Rangers

A good opportunity for some spring cleaning

By ghostofErikThompson
MLB: Colorado Rockies at Texas Rangers Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Colorado Rockies @ Texas Rangers

Sunday, May 21, 2023, 1:35 PM CT (105.3 The Fan / BS Southwest)

The Shed

RHP Connor Seabold vs. LHP Andrew Heaney

Today's Lineups

ROCKIES RANGERS
Jurickson Profar - LF Marcus Semien - 2B
Ryan McMahon - 3B Corey Seager - DH
Kris Bryant - DH Nathaniel Lowe - 1B
Randal Grichuk - RF Adolis Garcia - RF
Mike Moustakas - 1B Josh Jung - 3B
Brenton Doyle - CF Jonah Heim - C
Alan Trejo - 2B Robbie Grossman - LF
Austin Wynns - C Ezequiel Duran - SS
Ezequiel Tovar - SS Leody Taveras - CF
Connor Seabold - RHP Andrew Heaney - LHP

Go Rangers!

