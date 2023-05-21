Game 46 Game Day Thread - Colorado Rockies @ Texas Rangers

Colorado Rockies @ Texas Rangers
Sunday, May 21, 2023, 1:35 PM CT (105.3 The Fan / BS Southwest)
The Shed
RHP Connor Seabold vs. LHP Andrew Heaney
Today's Lineups
|ROCKIES
|RANGERS
|Jurickson Profar - LF
|Marcus Semien - 2B
|Ryan McMahon - 3B
|Corey Seager - DH
|Kris Bryant - DH
|Nathaniel Lowe - 1B
|Randal Grichuk - RF
|Adolis Garcia - RF
|Mike Moustakas - 1B
|Josh Jung - 3B
|Brenton Doyle - CF
|Jonah Heim - C
|Alan Trejo - 2B
|Robbie Grossman - LF
|Austin Wynns - C
|Ezequiel Duran - SS
|Ezequiel Tovar - SS
|Leody Taveras - CF
|Connor Seabold - RHP
|Andrew Heaney - LHP
Go Rangers!
