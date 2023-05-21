29-17 - Rangers wallop Rockies 13-3 to complete sweep

The Texas Rangers scored 13 runs while the Colorado Rockies scored 3 runs.

How do you solve a problem like the Rangers’ bullpen? Just score so many runs that it is rendered irrelevant. That’s been how Texas has taken to their challenges during the 2023 season so far as they’ve now overtaken Tampa Bay for the most runs scored in the league with 297 after outscoring Colorado 31-10 in this series.

Today’s 13-run output followed yesterday’s 11 runs. The Rangers are now averaging an MLB best 6.5 runs per game as Tampa’s 290 runs have come in 48 contests.

Five of the 13 runs came in the bottom of the 2nd after today’s starter Andrew Heaney had escaped a bases loaded, no out situation in the top of the frame to mirror yesterday’s magic trick.

Texas scored six more in the 5th for two innings with five or more runs which makes 14 times this season that they’ve accomplished a big inning which already exceeds the number of times they accomplished it in either 2021 or 2022.

The win allows the Rangers to maintain their two-game lead in the AL West over Houston and gives them a new high-water mark of 12 games above .500.

Player of the Game: Pretty much everyone did something nice today for Texas but Corey Seager has returned as red hot as he left last month with a 3-for-5 day with a homer, two runs scored and three RBIs.

Having Seager back in the lineup just feels like an stumbling upon an embarrassment of riches.

Up Next: The Rangers set sail for Pittsburgh to take on the Pirates. RHP Dane Dunning will make the start in the opener for Texas against RHP Luis L. Ortiz for Pittsburgh.

The Monday afternoon first pitch from PNC Park is scheduled for 5:35 pm CT and will be aired on BS Southwest.