Thoughts on a 13-3 Rangers win

Rangers 13, Rockies 3
- Another day, another win.
- Another offensive explosion.
- Another blowout.
- Another position player pitching for the opponent.
- Is it getting old yet?
- Nah,
- Andrew Heaney topped out at 94.1 mph. Joe Barlow reached 94.7 mph on his fastball. Jose Leclerc maxed out at 96.5 mph. Brock Burke touched 97.0 mph.
- The home runs by Josh Jung, Josh Smith and Corey Seager were 108.4, 104.8, and 101.6 mph, respectively. Nathaniel Lowe had a 110.1 mph double. Adolis Garcia had a 102.1 mph groundout.
- Back on the road for a three city trip starting in Pittsburgh on Monday. Let’s see if the Rangers can keep this rolling.
Loading comments...