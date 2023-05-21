 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Thoughts on a 13-3 Rangers win

Rangers 13, Rockies 3

By Adam J. Morris
/ new
Colorado Rockies v Texas Rangers Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images

  • Another day, another win.
  • Another offensive explosion.
  • Another blowout.
  • Another position player pitching for the opponent.
  • Is it getting old yet?
  • Nah,
  • Andrew Heaney topped out at 94.1 mph. Joe Barlow reached 94.7 mph on his fastball. Jose Leclerc maxed out at 96.5 mph. Brock Burke touched 97.0 mph.
  • The home runs by Josh Jung, Josh Smith and Corey Seager were 108.4, 104.8, and 101.6 mph, respectively. Nathaniel Lowe had a 110.1 mph double. Adolis Garcia had a 102.1 mph groundout.
  • Back on the road for a three city trip starting in Pittsburgh on Monday. Let’s see if the Rangers can keep this rolling.

